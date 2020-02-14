|
|
Entered into rest at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 71. Jim was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Stamp). Loved father of Derrick (Sylvie), Andrea (Dennis) and Dan (Jill). Cherished grandpa of Alexie, Maxine, Sieanna, Jeremy and Claire. Survived by his sister Barb (Ken Nesbitt), and brother Edward (the late Linda); predeceased by his siblings Franklin (survived by Louie), Doris (the late Cecil), Don (survived by Audress), Dave (survived by Marilyn), Clara (survived by Howard), and Dianne. Jim will always be remembered by his mother-in-law Ruth Stamp (the late Morris), sister-in-law Sheryl McGill (Tom), brother-in-law Bill Stamp (Kendra) and by all his nieces, nephews and extended family. Jim was a board member and long time rider of the Kawartha ATV Association. Family and friends were invited to Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North on Thursday, February 13th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service was on Friday, February 14th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation followed. Memorial donations to the Lakeridge Health Foundation - Cancer Research or organization of your choice would be appreciated and may be made through Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 14, 2020