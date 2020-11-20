Peacefully at home with his dog Kilo by his side in his 68th year. Loving father to Stephanie, Megan, and Connor. Cherished Papi to Isabelle. He will be missed by his big sister Lynn and his brother Gary. James' personality was bigger than life itself and he always had a trick up his sleeve. If you ever had the chance to meet him he left his mark on you as he was 100 percent unforgettable, He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be made online through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 20, 2020.