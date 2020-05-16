Jim passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Extendicare. A kind, gentle, loving man who will be missed by his family. Jim in his 91st year, is the beloved husband of Marie in their 64th year of marriage. Dear son of Thomas and Ellie Matthews of Saintfield, Northern Ireland. Cherished Dad of Lori McGee, Debra Matthews and James Matthews (Kirsty). Jim is survived by his 3 grandchildren: Ian McGee (Erin), Ryan McGee (Olivia), and Abigael Matthews. Predeceased by brother Melville Matthews, sisters Ella Wardlaw and Jean Harland. Dear brother-in-law to Ethel Kerr (Norm), and Shirley Johnston. Predeceased by Fred Johnston and James Johnston (Erna). Loving uncle to Tom Wardlaw (Donna), and Pete Wardlaw (Heather). Predeceased by niece Karyn Hayward, nephews Ron Wardlaw and Wayne Kerr. Jim will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank you to Extendicare staff for their excellent and compassionate care. As per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to a charity of your choice. On line condolences, video condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com May the Road Rise to meet you. May the wind Be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains Fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again May God hold you in the palm of His hand. -Traditional Gaelic Blessing-
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 16, 2020.