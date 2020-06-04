James Matthews
The family of James Matthews who passed away on May 11, 2020, would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Lindsay Extendicare for the warmth, respect and genuine kindness that they demonstrated towards Jim while he was in their care. We will be forever grateful to you for the support and love given to this precious husband, Dad and Grampa. We would also like to thank our relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, gifts of flowers, food and for sending us comfort and kind wishes during this time.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.
