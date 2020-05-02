James "Jim" PENNEY
Passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Monday, April 27, 2020 in his 83rd year. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Norma (née Jonas). Loving father of Wayne and Alan (Wendy). Grandfather of Sean (Eva), Matt (Jen), and Justin (Courtney). Great-grandfather or Shelby and Alexis. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a Celebration of Jim's Life will take place when everyone can gather safely. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
