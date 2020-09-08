Entered into rest peacefully at Extendicare Haliburton on Friday, September 4, 2020. Jim Nesbitt in his 94th year was the beloved husband of the late June Nesbitt. Loving father of Janice and her husband Rene Benoit of Haliburton, Robert of Peterborough and the late John and Patricia and their daughter Teresa. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Alaina (Rachael), Jenna (Martin), Amanda (Antonio) and Jeremy (Jessica) also great grandchildren Evelyn, Caleb, Jeremie, Jackie, Jacob and Emma. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters in law of Bert Whitfield (Chris), Stella (Ed Earl), Bill, Jack (Eva), George (Ruth) Clark (Doreen). Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at Stoddart Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 24 Mill St., Lindsay with interment to follow at Glenarm Cemetery. A celebration of his life and Masonic service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Glenarm Ontario at a later date. Memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, Glenarm would be appreciated by the family and may be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfunealhome.com
