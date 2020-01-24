|
|
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of James Singleton in his 88th year. Loving husband of Sylvia for 65 years of marriage. Father to Sheila White (James), Barbara Southern (Don), Samantha Hodgson (Brad) and Laura deVos (Sean). Poppa to 12 and great-poppa to two. Predeceased by his sisters Barbara Shorney and Virginia Mueller. Jim will be remembered as a remarkable teacher starting in Toronto and then teaching and coaching at Brock High School in Cannington from 1968 to 1989, when he retired. Jim was always up for adventure. He loved fishing on and off the ice, traveling and had a big love for dogs. Jim's family feels blessed with all the life lessons taught and learned. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the staff at Victoria Manor for their kind and compassionate care. A private funeral will be held at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Soup Kitchen would be appreciated by the family. Donations can be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Lindsay. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 24, 2020