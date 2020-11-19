Peacefully with family by his side on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 79. Cherished husband of the late Joan Calbery (nee Hughey). Loving father of Jimi, Kerri (Tom), Krista (Arthur), Melissa (Jeff) and the late Kim. Dear grandfather of Cody, Travis, Casey, Carli, Madison, Findlay and Trent. Proud great-grandfather of Olivia. Dear brother of Vivian, Jackie, the late Nancy, the late John and the late Patsy. Predeceased by his parents Norm and Dora Liscombe. Jim was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A big thank you goes to all of the staff at Nightingale for their compassion and care while Jim was at home. Also a thank you goes to the staff on the Palliative Care Unit at the PRHC for making his stay comfortable. If desired donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneraljhome.com
.