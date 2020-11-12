October 17, 1944 - November 4, 2020 John Kubiak (a.k.a. JEK) passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. He was the only son of the late Jozef and Hilda Joan Kubiak. John was born in Rixton, England and immigrated to Canada with his parents in his early teens. The family settled in Lindsay, Ontario. His grandparents (Joe and Ada Gibbs) then followed their only daughter and grandson and immigrated from England to Lindsay to be with them. John was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his wife Janey, their dog Lina, his mother-in-law Neil, father-in-law Bud and his sister-in-law Tracey. John loved life and as some people would say he was a larger than life character. He was known for his humour, when he walked into a room, he would press "P" for personality, and you knew he had arrived. As an only child, his friends became his family and he maintained many life-long friendships. John graduated from Ryerson in Architectural Technology. He moved to Toronto for work and maintained his connection to Lindsay throughout his life. John worked in the Commercial Construction industry. He was involved in large building projects in Canada, United States, Middle East and Europe. John enjoyed his profession and the friends and colleagues he maintained throughout his life. Thank you to his friends and colleagues at Infrastructure Ontario, where he was a consultant up until this year, along with his long-time friends in the construction industry who have all called and wished him well during his illness. John was a sailor during his life and enjoyed being on the water, he treasured his trips to the Caribbean to sail and visit with his friends. He loved his many trips back to England throughout his life and in particular London, where he had tea at the Palm Lounge, went to see plays at the theatre, bought the latest style in flat caps, experienced London's restaurants, and enjoyed walks in Hyde Park and along the Thames. He liked to quote "if you were tired of London you were tired of Life." Thank you to John's life-long friends who touched his heart and cared about him, Helen, Bonnie, Arnold, Ian, Lizzie, Gord, Laura, Tom, Roly, Brad, Tony, Peter and Margaret. Thank you to his neighbours in Lindsay, Wayne and Cathy who have been so kind. John was the chef in the family, he loved good food and restaurants, he maintained that to make him happy all you had to do was feed him. He was greatly loved by his wife. They enjoyed their many holidays trips, restaurants, Sunday dinners at home together and the dogs they shared together over John's life, Theo, Nike and Lina. Thank you to the doctors at Sunnybrook in particular Drs. C. Law, D. Selby and a special thank you to John's nurses at Sunnybrook's Palliative Care Unit for their care and kindness to John over his last few weeks. Due to COVID a private funeral and burial has taken place at the Riverside Cemetery in Lindsay where John was buried with his parents. Online condolences may be made through Mackey Funeral Home in Lindsay where photos of John will be shared at https://www.mackeys.ca/
. John supported the Salvation Army in Canada, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of Canada, Clearwater Farm and Speaking of Dogs Rescue. If you would like to make a donation, please make one to the charity of your choice
. To those of you who knew and loved John, raise a glass of champagne (John's choice was Veuve Clicquot) or have a cup of tea (John loved his Red Rose tea with lots of sugar), enjoy a good meal with your loved ones and say a toast to John - John has left the building.