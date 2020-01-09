Home

Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Passed away after a short battle with cancer at Port Perry Hospital on Wednesday, December 25th with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late John Valenteyn (1967) and the late Roy Ernest Hartwick (2014). Cherished mother of Patricia (David Hazzan), Johanna (late Peter Hallahan), John, Karen and Tanya (Angelo Raso). Much loved grandmother of Erin (Bob Phillips), Lauren (George Smith) Amanda, Meaghan, and Ariana and great-grandmother of Madelynne, Evie and Quentin. Dear sister of Eileen (John Copeland) and predeceased by Sheila, Mary (surviving John Killen), Kathleen, Brigid (Bridie) (surviving Frank Johnston), Samuel, Patricia, Elizabeth and Josephine. Jean, as she was known to family and friends, emigrated from Belfast Northern Ireland settling in the Holland Marsh in 1955. She later moved to Kinmount then the Lindsay area and finally to Port Perry in 2014. Jean was an accomplished seamstress and tailor, passing this skill down to her four daughters and she especially loved to sew for her children and grandchildren. Jean loved to sing and family members will have many fond memories of her lovely alto voice singing along with the radio. Most of all, family and friends will miss Jean's mischievous, wry wit and hearty, infectious laugh. A Celebration of Jane's Life will be held at Trillium Trails (53 Snow Ridge Court, Oshawa) on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 10:30 - 3:30 with remembrances being shared at 11:00 a.m. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Durham Down Syndrome Association.
