Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 in Lindsay on what would have been her 67th wedding anniversary. She was predeceased by her loving husband Orville and sons Clare and Jeffrey. She is survived by her children Jim (Christine), Lesley (Robert) and Bradley (Krista). She adored and was much loved by her grandchildren Rebecca, Ryan, Claire, Emma, Bobby, Ben, John and Oakley and will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Jane was born in Toronto on August 18, 1930 and was the last surviving of eight siblings. She met Orville while working at the TD Bank at Yonge and College, they were married in 1953 and soon after moved to Lindsay to raise a family. Jane was a lifelong member of Cambridge St. United Church, an active member of the Lindsay community and served in many volunteer capacities. She was a friend to many, had a gift for engaging conversation, and a love of art, poetry and music. She was well known for her quick wit and incredibly sharp memory. Her many friends and family enjoyed hearing her recite an endless number of jokes, poems and songs, some of which she learned as a child. In classic style, on her 90th birthday she told the family with a smile that she was well past her best-before date and that getting old ain't for sissies. She touched the lives of many, was fiercely devoted to her family and will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service, following Covid-19 protocols, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 at Cambridge St. United Church. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cambridge St. United Church can be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel St., Lindsay, Ontario or online at www.mackeys.ca