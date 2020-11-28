Janice Cunnington entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsay on November 25, 2020 at the age of 66. A wife, a mother a grandma too. This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight. You gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find and in your heart you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or anther not just a wife, not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best. Now the time has come for you to rest. So go in peace you've earned your sleep. Your love in our hearts, will eternally keep. Janice Richardson was the beloved wife for 47 years of David Cunnington of Oakwood. Loving mother of Greg, Darrell and Kevin (Krystina) Cunnington. Grandmother to Chance, Hannah, Hailey, Julia, Emma and Ava. Dear sister of Bruce (Brenda) Richardson, Jim (Paula) Richardson, Linda (Wayne) Ryall. Private burial arrangements at East Oakwood Cemetery entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. If desired memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation, Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated and may be made at Mackey Funeral Home.