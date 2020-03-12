|
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Hannelore. Father of Manfred (Helen) and Peter. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Saturday, May 9 from 12:00 until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020