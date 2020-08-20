1/1
Jason Robt. (Jay) McCoy
Sadly passed away April 5, 2020 after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. He was in his 45th year. Jay leaves behind his son Braeden, parents Robert McCoy and Connie Norrad, sister Kelly Nightingale (Steve) and niece Audrey. Also stepparents Rick Norrad and Debi McCoy, and stepsisters and stepbrother Kelly and Katie (niece Stella), Austin and Nigel (Kim and nephew Jack), and Erika (James) Norrad, and special friend Carrie Montague. Jay will be sadly missed by all his Family and many friends. Please join us in celebrating Jay's life Sunday, August 23rd, at The Lion's Community Centre back patio, 347 Burnham St., Peterborough, 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. Please bring your memories and stories to share as well as your masks. Donations to The Canadian Cancer Society (1 800-268-8874) in honour of Jason, acknowledgements to either Connie Norrad or Bob McCoy, would be appreciated by his Family.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
01:30 - 04:00 PM
The Lion's Community Centre back patio
Funeral services provided by
Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
