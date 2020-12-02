1/2
Jean Florence (McCracken) SMITH
June 29, 1926 - November 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home in her 95th year. Jean was the beloved wife of 74 years of Cecil Clifford Smith of Lindsay, ON. Loving mother of Stephen Smith (Cheryl) and Sharon Birmingham (David). Cherished grandmother to Leslie Borody (Darryl), Teri Huckfield (Brent), David Birmingham, Derek Birmingham and Kelly Vernon (Jos). Great-grandmother to John, Melanie, Raiden and Octavia. Jean was a 42 year member of the Eastern Star. Granny loved to bake for her grandchildren and winter in Florida and golf. Jean also enjoyed spending quiet time in the sun room sipping coffee at home with her loving husband Cliff. As per Jean's wishes there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations in Jean's name to the Shriners' Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Jean will be greatly missed by her family. Donations and online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Dec. 2, 2020.
