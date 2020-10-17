1/1
Jean (Abbott) Hachie
In Loving Memory of Jean Hachie (nee Abbott) Passed away peacefully at the Haliburton Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a brief illness, at the age of 83. Loving mother of Lorraine (Ken) Russell, Karen (Kevin) Faulkner and Tom Hachie. Loving nanny to Lisa, Kenny (Jamie), Drew (Tracey), Shane (Jenn), Carin, Joshua, Nikki, Amanda, Thomas and great nanny to Austin, Mckenna, Desiree, Madison, Tyson, Jackson, Henry and Sky. Dear sister of Ronald (deceased) (Barb) Abbott and Sharron (Bruce) Wilson. Fondly remembered by her many family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Mihu and staff. It was Jean's wish for cremation and private family arrangements. Memorial Donations to the Kinmount District Health Services Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 17, 2020.
