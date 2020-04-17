|
Passed away peacefully at home from natural causes with her family by her side on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Jean was the beloved partner of the late Robert (Bob) Parcels, and wife of the late Bertrum Davey. Pre-deceased by her son Arlie Davey Sr. and his wife Betty (Wallace). Also predeceased by her parents William and Alberta Clarke and her brothers Billie, Jack, Robert (Bob), Ross Clarke and her 2 sisters Evelyn (Cliff) Bould and Joan (Dave) Kendrick. Cherished Grandmother of Arlie Jr., Kim Terrill (Geoff), and Todd (Line). Great-grandmother of 5 great-granddaughters, Shaunna Davey, Jenna, Sydney and Jade Terrill, and Karen Gainforth, great great-grandmother of Kristen and Mitchell Gainforth. She will be greatly missed by her niece Debbie Sicard and also by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thank you to all who provided the family with support/care during her final days at home. Jean lived her whole life in Lindsay. She was happy in her home and having family and friends visit her. She was a great seamstress and never hesitated to fix or mend anything that was brought her way. She always enjoyed going to Bingo and continued to do so up until January of this year. She has seen many things during her life-time but the one thing she enjoyed most was her grand-children and great grand-children. Any time they would visit she always had a smile on her face. She would also proudly display any photos or accomplishments by her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private funeral was held for the family with interment at Riverside Cemetery in Lindsay. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 17, 2020