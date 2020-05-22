Passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Friday, May 15, 2020. Jean of Peterborough, formerly of Richmond, Hill was 82 years of age. Loving mother of Gary (late Barbara), Denise Hartwick (Christopher), Daryl (Sally) and predeceased by four infants. Dear grandmother of Guy (Jr) Doucette (Caitlin), Margaret (Ryan), Leeya (Jason), Shelby Gonder and the late Timothy Hartwick. Loving great-grandmother of Ryder, Charlie and Liam. Dear sister of William (Margaret) and Ronald. Predeceased by parents William and Bernice Tucker. Jean will be remembered by many other relatives and friends. Retired Commissioner of Census with the Federal Government. Jean was a long time and proud member of Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Churches. She devoted much of her time, love and energy to both. Jeans greatest passion was her family and church. A private family burial was held. Funeral Services entrusted to Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre. A Memorial Mass will be held for Jean at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church when it is appropriate to do so. Online condolences or donations to Crossroads Shelter may be made through www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 22, 2020.