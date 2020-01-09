Home

Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Entered into rest at Frost Manor, Lindsay on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Bob Quibell, (2014). Loving mother of Rob (Shelley) Quibell, Lorrie Polomski, Todd Quibell, Dale (Val) Quibell, Cherished grandmother of Elissa Hopkins, Tracy Dainard, Jamie Luscombe, Cody Quibell, Kyle Quibell, Tyler Quibell, Tamara Quibell and Jenna Wagar, great grandmother of Kate Hopkins, Megan Hopkins, Shea Dainard, and Rylen Quibell and Damien Quibell. Fondly remembered by her sister Margaret Swanton (Jack Poyner). Family and friends are invited to call at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Monday December 30, from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:30p.m. Reception to follow. Burial at Riverside Cemetery. If you would like to make a donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes you can make it through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
