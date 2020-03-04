|
|
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday March 1, 2020 after a brief illness in her 93rd year. Jeanne, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Collison (d. 1988). Survived by her sister Virginia White the last remaining of eleven siblings. Loving mother of Wendy Burnside (Barry), Kevin Collison (Carol), Lori Collison-Burgess (Dan), and the late Janet Collison. Proud Grandma Jeanne to Kelli Grady (Tony), Kasey Zeran (Marsha), Andrew Collison (Jessica), Devin Collison (Hayley), Daniel Burgess (Amanda), Chad Burgess (Angelica), and Great-Grandma to Allie, Josie, Sarah, Zachary, Kaiden, Logan, Cooper, Colby, and Theo. Jeanne was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan and bingo player. In honour of Jeanne's love for the Leafs, we welcome you to wear your favourite Leafs apparel or blue and white to the celebration. Thank you to the caring staff of PRHC Palliative Care and A4 for the compassion shown to Jeanne during her brief stay with them. Visitation at the Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm with Eulogies and Words of Remembrance beginning at 3:00 pm. In memory of Jeanne, donations to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 4, 2020