Passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 due to natural causes in the comfort of his own home. Jeffery had been a caring and loving brother to Kathryn (Painting) Irwin, he was an adored uncle to both Steven and Kaitlin Irwin and was loved and cherished by his cousins Holly and Larry Hill, and their two children Madison and Hayden. Jeffery will be sorely missed by his brother in-law Carl Viola and his long-time friend Dave Irwin. Jeffery and his family have been living in Bobcaygeon for over forty years and Jeffery has lived there for the past eighteen years. It often feels as though Jeffery had been oblivious to how many people in Bobcaygeon actually knew and adored him, however it couldn't be more obvious to his family. Jeff will forever be missed by those who had the opportunity to meet his loving and caring soul. He is now at peace and reunited with his older brother Chris and his parents Walter and Jane Painting. "Jeff will be forever loved, forever missed and forever in our hearts". A memorial service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street Bobcaygeon on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation to commence one hour prior, a reception will follow. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to The Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 28, 2020