Peacefully at Fairhaven with his mother and sister by his side on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in his 67th year. Beloved son of Helen and the late Neil Stewart. Loving brother of Cathy (Guy Brooks), Cory and Phil (Laurel). Proud uncle of Michael (Corina), Elizabeth and Emily. Great-uncle to Logan and Carson. Jeff will also be missed by his uncle Doug Wait (Mabel), aunt Donna, aunt Wilma Stewart (late Bruce), as well as many cousins, extended family and friends. Jeff was a character to all who knew him. He was a singer, a dancer, a writer, an actor, an athlete with two Special Olympic gold medals, a jokester, a sidekick to his cousin Washboard Hank, a Petes fan, a disc jockey, a devoted member of St. James United Church and a long-time volunteer in the Peterborough community. Jeff made a lasting impression on all who met him with his playful jokes and his joyous smile. Many thanks to all in the community who befriended Jeff and lovingly enriched his journey along life's path. The family would like to thank his caregivers at St. Monica House and the staff at Fairhaven for helping Jeff through his later years. And finally, thanks to mom and dad for ensuring Jeff had all the opportunities to live his life to the fullest. Mom was there to see him on his way to join his best friend, our Dad. Charitable donations in Jeff's memory may be made to Parkinson's Canada, Community Living Trent Highlands, CNIB or a charity of choice. Private interment at Rosemount Memorial gardens has taken place with a memorial service planned for the future. Condolences may be shared online at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
