1/1
Jenna DEYELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Sometimes the tiniest star can shine the brightest." Our family and community lost one of the very brightest stars. Loved by absolutely everyone, Jenna Deyell passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer. She will be deeply missed by her father Dan, mother Julie, her husband Rob, brother Jim, his partner Erin, grandmother Joan Deyell, her many Aunts, Uncles and cousins of both the Simpson and Deyell families, as well as a long list of caregivers, professionals and the countless friends which Jenna made along the way. We would encourage any donations to be made towards Jenna's most favourite place of all, Easter Seals - Camp Merrywood, a place where the staff refer to Jenna as their 'Iconic camper'. Alternatively, the Canadian Cancer Society. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation to or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jardine Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved