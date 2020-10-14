"Sometimes the tiniest star can shine the brightest." Our family and community lost one of the very brightest stars. Loved by absolutely everyone, Jenna Deyell passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer. She will be deeply missed by her father Dan, mother Julie, her husband Rob, brother Jim, his partner Erin, grandmother Joan Deyell, her many Aunts, Uncles and cousins of both the Simpson and Deyell families, as well as a long list of caregivers, professionals and the countless friends which Jenna made along the way. We would encourage any donations to be made towards Jenna's most favourite place of all, Easter Seals - Camp Merrywood, a place where the staff refer to Jenna as their 'Iconic camper'. Alternatively, the Canadian Cancer Society
