|
|
It is with deepest sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Jerry at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Jerry was the beloved husband of Iris Woron for 54 years. Dear father of Kristine and her husband Jeff Hubers. Lovingly remembered by his grandsons David and Daniel. Survived by his sisters-in-law Pat Bilton and Noreen Brake, also niece Gillian, her husband Sean Hollow and their son Michael. A service to celebrate Jerrys life will be held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, February 1, at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Neil Fleshner of Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Peter Anderson of Lindsay, Andrew Carr and the Dialysis Nurses of the Ross Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kawartha Lakes Humane Society or the Salvation Army, Lindsay would be appreciated and may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 25, 2020