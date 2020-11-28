Mere words are inadequate to express our heartfelt thanks to each and every one who helped us through these difficult days. Your phone calls, cards, flowers, food, masses offered up, and donations to the Heart and Stroke. Special thanks to St Michael's Hospital and the Lakeridge Health Centre. To Father Joseph Rodrigues for a wonderful service, and Cathy Hall for singing. To Low & Low Funeral Home for their kindness through this difficult time. Jane, Chris, Shelley, Mike and Lisa Janssen, Jennifer and Van Carter and grandchildren. We all are truly grateful.



