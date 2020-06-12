Passed away peacefully at home in Sunderland surrounded by love on June 9, 2020 in her 98th year. Jessie was born and grew up in Stouffville, ON to Susan Jane Wagg and Frederick Charles Chamberlain (predeceased). Jessie is survived lovingly by sister and friend Elsie Tyndale (Chamberlain) of Uxbridge, ON. Jessie was married to Walter Smith (predeceased) in 1946, where they resided in Scarborough, Uxbridge, and Goodwood. Jessie was a proud and loving mother of three, grandmother to eight, and great-grandmother to nine. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Douglas (Deborah), Linda, Karen (Joe), grandchildren Susan (Jay), Shawn (Loretta), Samantha (Greg), Pamela (Brent), Jason (Whitney), Aaron (Shawna), Cassandra, Rebecca (predeceased), and great-grandchildren Meghan, Brianna, Jessica, Marcus, Owen, Charlie, Victoria, Olivia, and Vivian. Jessie was a proud, family-centred person, whose patience and kindness shone brightly. She loved gardening, her cottage on Rice Lake, and all animals (homeless or not) especially Lacey and Smores/Mars. Although she will be greatly missed, we are comforted to know that she will be joining her beloved granddaughter Beckie for eternity. Heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Nima Mirtorabi and staff at Stouffville Medical Centre, Dr. Calesh Doobay and staff at Uxbridge Health Centre, VHA North Durham Nurses Linda and Rose, ParaMed PSWs, and private care friends Lydia, Kim, Sam, and Christine. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private family only service was held with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, PO. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Please consider a donation only to Your Home Away from Home, Easter Seals, or Mouth & Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) in Jessie's honour. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.