1/1
Jetje "Jetty" FUCHS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jetje's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Centennial Place Long Term Care in Millbrook on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Leo and loving mother of Eva (Sidney) Salzman, Nathan, and Marianne (Michael) Olajos. Dear Oma of Uzi (Lilach), Yair (Adi), and Dan (Goni) Salzman, Na-Ama (Arie) Fried, Jonathan Mulliss, and Maria Olajos (Joshua Heffernan. Great-grandmother of 11. We would love to thank all the wonderful staff at PRHC D2 Unit and the PSW's from VON, Care Partners and Nightingale Nursing. A special thanks to the wonderful, loving staff at Centennial Place in Millbrook. A graveside funeral service was held at Lakefield Cemetery. If desired, donations to the PRHC Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved