Peacefully at Centennial Place Long Term Care in Millbrook on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Leo and loving mother of Eva (Sidney) Salzman, Nathan, and Marianne (Michael) Olajos. Dear Oma of Uzi (Lilach), Yair (Adi), and Dan (Goni) Salzman, Na-Ama (Arie) Fried, Jonathan Mulliss, and Maria Olajos (Joshua Heffernan. Great-grandmother of 11. We would love to thank all the wonderful staff at PRHC D2 Unit and the PSW's from VON, Care Partners and Nightingale Nursing. A special thanks to the wonderful, loving staff at Centennial Place in Millbrook. A graveside funeral service was held at Lakefield Cemetery. If desired, donations to the PRHC Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca