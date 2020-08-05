Age 70. Suddenly on July 18, 2020, at Ross Memorial after a devastatingly quick battle with lung cancer. Jim was born in Quebec and spent much of his life teaching in the Lindsay area. He was best known for his sense of humour, love of life, his BMW and motivating students with Jolly Ranchers. His most noteworthy accomplishments were the birth of each of his children, his education and artistic talents as well as his ability to love everyone and to strive to "be the difference" in their lives and this world. Pre-deceased by both parents and an older brother. Leaves behind his son and daughter, brothers, sisters, family and his beloved dog little Mike. Lovingly remembered by Mike Reeves, Vycki Fleming, Karen Strong, Katrina Bell and all his friends at "The Coach and Horses Pub" and "Visual Sports". A collection is being taken to make a memorial bench for Jim via Vycki Fleming and a memorial tree via The Coach and Horses Pub. Celebration of Life to be held at Jim's favourite hangout, The Coach and Horses Pub Saturday, August 8th from 1-5 p.m. Donations for the tree can be made at the memorial directly to the pub. Donations for the bench can be made to Kawartha Credit Union account #



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store