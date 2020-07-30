Mom left us peacefully at Allendale Long Term Care home on July 21, 2020, (in her 93rd year). Our mother's life was full of joy and caring and she shall be missed but fondly remembered by her children: Ann (John) Howlett of Oakville ON; Bruce (Gayle) of Coldstream, BC; (Jacqueline) of Vernon, BC; Craig (Barbara) of Orangeville ON; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her sister Margaret Shein of Hamilton, ON; sister-in-law Ruth McInnis of Lindsay, ON; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan is predeceased by her husband Alexander (2015); her son Blair (2014); brother Rexford (2000) and sister-in-law Marjorie (1995); brother Lyle (1992). Joan was born and grew up in Montreal, QC and moved to Woodville, ON when she met the love of her life. She transitioned with grace and humour from the urban setting and life of Montreal to that of a dairy farmer's wife in southern Ontario. She embraced the farming toils and fully embraced and enjoyed the meetings and activities of the Womens' Missionary Society, Womens' Institute and Woodville Presbyterian Church. Joan also volunteered through Community Care for over thirty years. In times of Covid, sharing of grief and smiling memories are difficult. We know that there are many thoughts and memories which will only be shared among close family. That many of those memories are intertwined with community and community friends gives us much solace. A small, quiet gathering to remember Joan and share fond memories was held at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME, 24 Mill St., Lindsay, on Monday, July 27th. Internment at Smith's Cemetery, Woodville. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing
.