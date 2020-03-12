|
Joan Bedard (nee Marsh) entered into rest peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home Mary Street on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband, Reynold (2013). Dear mother of Paul, Brian and Jim. Nana to Melanie, Joe, Christine, Steven, Greg, Spencer and Stephanie. Joan will be missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Sybil Marsh and family. Cremation has taken place. Joan's wishes were to have no visitation or service. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020