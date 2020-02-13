Home

POWERED BY

Services
STODDART FUNERAL HOME
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bischoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bischoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Bischoff Obituary
The family of the late Joan Bischoff would like to thank Friends and Family for their love and support during Mom's illness. Thank you to Shain and staff at Stoddart Funeral Home and to Rev. Denise Boyd for her inspiring words and personal touch at the service! To the Grand Experience Restaurant, thank you for the yummy luncheon. Thanks for the cards, phone calls, food and visits from everyone. And thank you to the ladies who visited Mom in the hospital and brightened her day! A heartfelt thank you to the Kawartha Lakes EMS (especially Michelle), and all of the doctors and nurses at the Ross Memorial Hospital, particularly in the ER, ICU, the 3rd floor and the Rehab Unit! Finally, a special thanks to Julie, Josh, Michelle and Sara of the Rehab Unit. Your caring, compassionate and generous ways that you cared for Mom and made her last days comfortable will never be forgotten. You truly are special people!! The Bischoff and Brasier Families
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -