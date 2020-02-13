|
|
The family of the late Joan Bischoff would like to thank Friends and Family for their love and support during Mom's illness. Thank you to Shain and staff at Stoddart Funeral Home and to Rev. Denise Boyd for her inspiring words and personal touch at the service! To the Grand Experience Restaurant, thank you for the yummy luncheon. Thanks for the cards, phone calls, food and visits from everyone. And thank you to the ladies who visited Mom in the hospital and brightened her day! A heartfelt thank you to the Kawartha Lakes EMS (especially Michelle), and all of the doctors and nurses at the Ross Memorial Hospital, particularly in the ER, ICU, the 3rd floor and the Rehab Unit! Finally, a special thanks to Julie, Josh, Michelle and Sara of the Rehab Unit. Your caring, compassionate and generous ways that you cared for Mom and made her last days comfortable will never be forgotten. You truly are special people!! The Bischoff and Brasier Families
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 13, 2020