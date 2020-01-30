|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joan Claire Bischoff announce her passing. Joan Claire Bischoff (Field) entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Gramma Joan was in her 87th year. Beloved mother of Al of Toronto, Karen Brasier (Tim) of Lindsay and Paul Jr. (Tracy) of Port Perry and grandmother of Kent, Brittany and Jessica Brasier and Anthony and Dylan Bischoff. She is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Clara (Pollinger), brother Al and sister Linda Tremblay (Larry). Fondly remembered by sisters-in-law Ann and Margaret and many nieces and nephews in both Field and Bischoff families. Relatives and friends were invited to visit the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Tuesday, January 28 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, January 29 from 10:00 until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 A.M. An interment at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or a foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020