FITZGERALD, Joan (Retired 37 year Patient Records Employee of St. Joseph's Hospital) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Palliative Care on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved daughter of the late John Frederick (Jack) Fitzgerald and Madeline Mary McCliggott. Loving sister of Donald Fitzgerald (late wife Leona) and Colleen Davie (Al) and dear sister-in-law of Duncan McRae and Reta Fitzgerald. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Jean McRae, and brothers Vincent Fitzgerald and Hugh Fitzgerald. A private family interment was held at St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Joan, donations to PARD Therapeutic Riding or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.