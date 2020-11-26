1/1
Joan Oakley
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye. Joan Oakley passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the young age of 87 at home with family by her side. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Bill Oakley, and mother of Will (Cindy), Ken and Janice (Quetzo). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Billy, Matthew and Rowan. Joan was an avid bird watcher, gardener and a lover of nature. Longtime member of the Kawartha Field Naturalists, she enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Joan gave selflessly of her time and with a full heart to many causes and found great peace in her study of Dharma. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Women's Resources in Lindsay would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
