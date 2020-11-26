It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye. Joan Oakley passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the young age of 87 at home with family by her side. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Bill Oakley, and mother of Will (Cindy), Ken and Janice (Quetzo). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Billy, Matthew and Rowan. Joan was an avid bird watcher, gardener and a lover of nature. Longtime member of the Kawartha Field Naturalists, she enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Joan gave selflessly of her time and with a full heart to many causes and found great peace in her study of Dharma. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Women's Resources in Lindsay would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com