Peacefully at Canterbury Gardens, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Joan, dearly beloved wife of the late Wallace, and loving mother to Heather Cunningham and Carolyn Wilkins (Victor Rios Rull). Grandmother to Erica, Danielle, Samuel, and Myles. Sister to Walter (Wendy) Sommerville, and the late Frank (Ann) Sommerville, Elinor (MacDonald "Mac") Irwin, and Craig (Jean) Sommerville. Joan had a fulfilling career as a registered nurse and was a Head Nurse at Toronto Western Hospital in the 1950s. She was a role model for her daughters having completed a degree in Nursing from the University of Toronto in the early 1950s. Joan was an active member of the Peterborough community as President of Big Sisters and a long-time member of the Canadian Cancer Society
. Joan loved to garden, cook, and spend time with her grandchildren in the kitchen. In the 1970s she and her husband Wally converted a farmhouse in Selwyn, Ontario into a Bed and Breakfast. They both enjoyed meeting and serving their many guests from around the world. In the 1990s Joan and Wally sold the farm and bought a travel home and travelled the world. Joan wrote many journals of their travels. Joan and Wally moved back to Peterborough in the 2000s and Joan joined a writers group. It was this group that inspired her to write a book containing stories of her life. Joan was known to her family, friends, and community as kind and generous. She always had time to listen and offer wise, thoughtful words of advice. Joan will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to Covid 19, there will only be a small family gathering. Aquamation followed by inurnment at Little Lake Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peterborough.