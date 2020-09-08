1/2
Joanne Elizabeth (Easdale) HENDERSON
1933-07-24 - 2020-09-03
With great sadness we announce the passing of a great lady. Joanne passed away peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family. Born in Toronto and lived her last 30 years at her home in Douro. She loved her birds, dogs, Weslemkoon Lake, crosswords, colouring, Solitaire, Star Trek, Elvis and her family. She has gone to be with her husband Bob who passed away 8 years ago. She was the best mother and will be deeply missed by her children Diane (late George Thompson), Gerry (Deborah) and Bill (Denise). Loved dearly by her grandchildren Derek Thompson (Ashley), Jessica McGrath (Josh), Greg Thompson (Chelsea), Laura Maynard (Brett), Katherine Whitsitt (Ryan), Scott, Clayton (Julie), Kayla (Shawn) and 13 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held on Sept. 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 8, 2020.
