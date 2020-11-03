Entered into rest peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 57. Son of Hubertha and the late John Peeters (1988). Dear Brother of Peter (Elizabeth), Harry, John, Jim (Kelly), Roseanne Inglis (John) and Francis (Esther). He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Tom and Deb Hawman, and the staff at Hospice Peterborough. He will be missed by the farming community in both Omemee and Peterborough area. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Friday, November 6 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and a Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 340 St. Luke's Rd, Downeyville on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery, Downeyville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com