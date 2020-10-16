Robert "Joe" Joseph Lewis, 71, passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Sunday, October 11, 2020 from complications following a stroke. Joe was a member of the Union Local 1285, The Kawartha Lakes Boat Club, PGAF and The Kawartha Hobby Model Club. He was born November 10, 1948 in Digby, Nova Scotia to parents Lovett William Lewis and Edna May. He is survived by his wife Jillian "Jill" Lorraine, daughters Donna May and Tonnie Ann. His three wonderful granddaughters Molly Eve, Jessie May and Carrie Jillian will forever hold him in their hearts. Joe was an animal lover and spent many days walking Matty and Pepper. If desired, donations in memory of Joe may be made to The Kawartha Lakes Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com