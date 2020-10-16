1/1
Joe Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Joe" Joseph Lewis, 71, passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Sunday, October 11, 2020 from complications following a stroke. Joe was a member of the Union Local 1285, The Kawartha Lakes Boat Club, PGAF and The Kawartha Hobby Model Club. He was born November 10, 1948 in Digby, Nova Scotia to parents Lovett William Lewis and Edna May. He is survived by his wife Jillian "Jill" Lorraine, daughters Donna May and Tonnie Ann. His three wonderful granddaughters Molly Eve, Jessie May and Carrie Jillian will forever hold him in their hearts. Joe was an animal lover and spent many days walking Matty and Pepper. If desired, donations in memory of Joe may be made to The Kawartha Lakes Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved