Retired 29 year teacher Durham Board of Education, member of Lions Club, Dunsford United Church, Past President of Canadian Diabetes Association, member of the 1945 Kumulon Club and the Canadian Club.Suddenly at her home at White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence on Tuesday April 14th, 2020. Anne (née Wulf) at the age of 81 has gone to be with her beloved and adored Adrie "Apekoop". Cherished mom of Harold Rink (Kristie) of Nova Scotia, Eileen Hodgkinson (Jack) of Oshawa and her chosen daughter Joanne (late Steve) and son Christian (Natalie). Devoted Oma to Ceilidh Rink, Aurora and Jade Thurston, Adrian Rink, Stephanie Bell (Richard), Jonathan Siberry (Tanya), Jacob Hodgkinson, Jacko Hodgkinson and great Oma to Vianna, Janiqa, Joshawa, Sophia, Ethan, Oliver, Cooper, Lightning and Ecliipse. Survived by her sister Deanna Urbanus (George) and predeceased by Catherina Gokke, late Wilhelm Wulf (Anny), the late Mary Oostvogels (late Piet) and the late Har Wulf (Mien). Will be greatly missed by many nieces, with a special thanks to Stella Kranz, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Anne can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) to Canadian Diabetes Association or the Kids Help Phone. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 23, 2020