Peacefully at his home in Oakville with his family by his side on Saturday April 11, 2020. John, beloved husband of Anne. Loving father of Mark (Samira). Dear grandfather of Sarah. Loved brother of Gloria Connolly, Wayne, Paul and the late Douglas and James. John will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. A private interment was held at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, remembrances to the would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 14, 2020
