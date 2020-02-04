|
|
Suddenly at his home in Lindsay on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 76. John was the beloved husband of the late Heather Calvert (nee Moore). Proud father of Carrie Calhoun (Rob Altvater), Corey (Gina) and Chrissy. Loved grandfather of Kristopher and Taylor Calvert and Mikey Calhoun. Dear brother of Carol Robertson, David Calvert and the late Janice Beaumont. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, February 15th from 1:00 pm until time of family remembrances at 2:00 p.m., reception to follow. Donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 4, 2020