John CUMMINGS Obituary
Entered into rest at the age of 76. John is survived by his wife Barb of 54 years. Loving Father of Kelly (Rob) and Chad. Cherished grandpa of Cody, Shawn, Samantha, Todd (Tanisha) and great-grandpa to Lilah. John will be missed by his sister Patsy, sisters-in-law's, family and friends. In keeping with John's wishes cremation has taken place. If desired, a memorial donation to the Pulmonary Hypertension Program would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 26, 2020
