(Member of the Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council # 12418) Suddenly at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Jane (nee McCarthy) for 45 years. Loving father of Shawn (Christine) and Tim (Shaleena). Cherished grandfather of Jordan (Madisyn) and Karlie and great grandfather of Clayton. Dear brother of Fred (Jill), Anne Bonner (Morley), Winnifred Farquhar (the late David) and Gladys Webb. John will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, and by all who knew him. John was an avid curler with the Peterborough Golf and Country Club, and also a member of the Peterborough and Lakefield Horse Shoe Clubs. You could always find John socializing at any event he would attend. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. There will be a private Funeral Mass and Interment. Covid 19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. In memory of John, donations to the PRHC Heart Lab or the St. Vincent De Paul Immaculate Conception would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com