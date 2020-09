David died peacefully in his son's arms in hospital after suffering from pneumonia. He is survived by his children, Beth Mehring (MIchael), Matthew Irvine (Lizz) and Alison Christoffer along with his 5 grandchildren Nick, Brad and Cam Mehring and Braden and Brenna Christoffer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store