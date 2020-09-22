1/1
John Edward Harry "Ed" SHEA
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday September 17th, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved husband of the late June (2015). Loving brother of Harold (Gladys), Marie Sarginson, Winnifred (Lewis Fallis), Sharon and sister-in-law Elizabeth. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Viola, Emery (Helen), Evaline (Alf Henry), Hazel (Doug Lamb), Doreen (Clark Whitfield), Jim and Gladys. Ed will also be sadly missed by his extended family and a host of friends. Especially his step-sons Jeff and Paul Downer and step-daughter Lynn James as well as a very special brother-in law Archie Barbeau. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME with interment of cremated at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Ed donations may be made to PRHC Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com Heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff and nurses of PRHC palliative Care Unit.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 22, 2020.
