Jack was born in Coboconk, Ont, son of Edward and Ethel (Gulliver) Weaver. He passed away peacefully at Peterborough Hospital, on February 16, 2020 in his 91st year. Jack is survived by his wife Katherine "Kathy" Sipe and the late Rose Larkin ( deceased 1997). Jack was the loving father of Linda Legacey(Hugh), Dianne Kuijer (the late John) and Gary Weaver (Lee). Cherished grandfather of Leighanne Quibell (Don), Mark Kuijer (Michelle) Stephen Legacey, John Weaver, David Weaver,(Dani), Lindsay Moffatt(James) and Ashlee Weaver. Predeceased by grandson Michael Kuijer. Great grandfather of Christopher, Taylor, Dalton, Riley, Dakota, Alyssa, Justin, Triston, Kaila, Chloe, Markie and Leah. Great-great grandfather of Jordan and Carter. Jack is also remembered by his brother Ron of British Columbia. He is predeceased by his siblings Frances, George, Olive, Florence, Robert, Eugene and Frank. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Jack's wishes cremation has taken place. Internment in the spring at Rosemount Cemetery.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020