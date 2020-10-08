1/1
John Ernest Frederick MASON
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Peterborough, ON, June 12, 1938 to Herbert and Violet Mason. Survived by his sister Nancy, nephews Steven (Martha) and David (Wendy (Deceased) Wigg. John will be missed dearly by his children Kerry Mason of Alberta and Laurie (Larry) of Alberta. Proud great-grandfather of Christie and the late Patricia. John will be remembered by the special lady in his life Carol Simpson. As well as her family Duane (Deb) Jessup of Lakefield, Blaine (Nancy) Jessup of Norwood and Blair (Rosanne) Jessup of White Rock B.C. Also their children and great grandchildren will miss him so much, forever. Great granddaughter Nikita Davis will also miss him. His furry friend Mr. Mugs is waiting at the door also remembering and missing John. A private Family interment will take place at Little Lake Cemetery on Friday, October 23, 2020. A celebration of life For John will take place in the late spring or summer of 2021, when and if the pandemic is over.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 8, 2020.
