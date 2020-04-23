Home

It is with great sadness that the family of John Find Hansen announces his passing, at St. Joseph's at Fleming, on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 88. He will be fondly known to some as the "King of Denmark". Married to his "Angel" Dorothy Parker (2014) for 35 years they lived in Scarborough during their working years and retired to Buckhorn, Ontario. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Tommy Hansen (Bente) of Denmark, Hanne Nielsen (Tom) of Denmark and Debbie Hansen (Stephen Bull) of Lindsay. Loving grandfather of Christian (Mya), Emily (Jason), Matthew, Christopher (Amber), Dorthe, Rikke, great grandfather of Theiss, Jasmine, Hannah, Samuel, Phelix, Aavah, Cille, Theis & Willemo and a new arrival in October, brother of Tage Hansen and husband of the late Tove Hansen of Denmark. Dear stepfather and grandfather to Karen Parker Green (James), Andrew, Madeline, Mason and Veronica. He will also be remembered by other relatives and friends. Due to the recent restrictions, private funeral arrangements have been made with Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. In memory of Mr. Hansen, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 23, 2020
