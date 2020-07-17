1/
John Fisher
Passed away suddenly at his home in Omemee on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in his 57th year. Beloved son of the late Edgar and Dorothy. John is survived by his brother Gord (Bonnie) and predeceased by his brother David. He will be missed by his nephews, extended family, and friends. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place and an interment of cremated remains will take place at Emily Omemee Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
