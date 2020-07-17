John Fisher

Passed away suddenly at his home in Omemee on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in his 57th year. Beloved son of the late Edgar and Dorothy. John is survived by his brother Gord (Bonnie) and predeceased by his brother David. He will be missed by his nephews, extended family, and friends. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place and an interment of cremated remains will take place at Emily Omemee Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca