(Long time employee of G.E Canada for 42 years) Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer and a longtime fight with Lyme Disease. Beloved husband and best friend of Alva (nee Goodhand) for 61 years. Loving father of Donna Melnik (Mike), Brian (Cathy) and Barry (Janet). Proud grandfather of Jessica Melnik (Geoff Ludgate), Joshua Melnik (Samantha Rusztyn), Jonathan Melnik (Helen Truong), Ben Wakeford (Kaitlin Huynh), Zach Wakeford, Naomi Wakeford (Bailey Jacobs), Wolfgang Wakeford, Jack Wakeford and Tristan Wakeford. Great-grandfather of Collin Berardi-Ludgate. Predeceased by parents Charles and Florence (nee Manuel), sister Winona Bartlett (Bill) and brothers Wes (Joyce) and Bruce (Liz). Sadly missed by brothers Bill (the late Peggy), Frank (Carol) and Joe (Linda). Services were held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE on Friday, January 17, 2020. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. In Memory of Jack, donations to Hospice Peterborough, or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 22, 2020